Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from September 15

Killer Kelly looked to continue her undefeated streak Thursday night/Credit: Impact Wrestling

Killer Kelly had made life a living hell for former Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz in the weeks entering Thursday's episode of Impact Wrestling and this week, she sent a message loudly and clearly to the Boricua Badass by way of another emphatic victory.

The enigmatic newcomer's latest triumph came on a show that continued the build to the promotion's Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Oct. 7 and featured several high-profile tag team matches featuring both current and former world champions.

Who emerged victoriously, leaving the broadcast with momentum on their side?

Find out with this recap of the Sept. 15 episode.