Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase Headline Madden 23 Week 2 Player Ratings Update

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to form in the 2022 season opener this past Sunday, and he was rewarded with a bump in his Madden rating.

The famed video franchise announced its first ratings update of the year ahead of Week 2, and Barkley earned a one-point increase to move up to 87:

Barkley led the Giants to a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans, totaling 194 scrimmage yards in the victory. He rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries while adding six receptions for 30 yards.

The 25-year-old speedster looked like the player who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 on Sunday. Barkley's career has been hindered by multiple injuries after his rookie season, most notably a torn ACL in 2020, but he appears to be fully healthy this year. If he's able to become the workhorse running back he once was, it won't be the last time his Madden rating rises.

After battling each other in Week 1, Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also both saw a boost in their Madden ratings.

Chase moved up from 87 to 88 and Fitzpatrick getting a one-point upgrade to join the 90 club:

Fitzpatrick and the Steelers came out on top on Sunday with a 23-20 overtime victory. The 25-year-old was an absolute force to lead the Pittsburgh defense, totaling 14 tackles and returning an interception 31 yards for a touchdown.

Chase, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, picked up right where he left off and opened his sophomore season with another stellar performance. The LSU alum led Cincinnati with 10 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

As division rivals, Chase and Fitzpatrick will face each other one more time this season. It's clear that they bring out the best in one another, so they could both be in for monster performances once again when the Steelers and Bengals meet again in Week 11.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie edge-rusher and 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker made a strong impression in his NFL debut, and it was enough to earn him a bump up to a 77 rating:

Walker finished with four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and an impressive interception in Jacksonville's 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. If Sunday's performance was any indication of his potential, it looks like the Jaguars landed a gem when they selected Walker first overall. He will have the chance to impress once again in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.