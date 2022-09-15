HSFB Coach Joe Pastrana Shot After Breaking Up Fight on School Campus

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Joe Pastrana, who is the defensive coordinator for Vallejo High School in California, was reportedly shot and injured while breaking up a fight on the school's campus Tuesday.

While the Vallejo Police Department did not release Pastrana's name, Cheryl Hurd and Diana San Juan of NBC Bay Area reported "there was an outpouring of concern from friends and students who say" he was the one who was shot.

"The fact that he was here, he potentially saved a child’s life," Vallejo Police Department Chief Shawny Williams said.

According to Antonio Planas of NBC News, police said that "the staff member was struck by at least one bullet and suffered a non-life-threatening injury."

Police also said they do not think those who shot Pastrana are students at the school.

The school was placed on lockdown after the incident because there were approximately 200 student-athletes on campus with a college fair and multiple classes occurring.