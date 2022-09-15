Kayvon Thibodeaux 'Really Confident' He'll Return from Injury for Giants Debut Week 2

Justin Ford/Getty Images

New York Giants rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was forced to sit out the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans because of a sprained MCL suffered in the second preseason game, but it sounds like he's nearly ready to return to the field.

Thibodeaux told reporters Thursday he believes he'll have the chance to make his Giants debut this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"Getting close," Thibodeaux said. "Like I said, trying not to look too far—what is today? Today is Thursday--still have Friday, Saturday. I'm really confident in this Sunday."

