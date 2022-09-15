Canelo Alvarez: Floyd Mayweather Jr. 'Would Never Beat Me' If We Fought in Our Primes

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Pound-for-pound boxing king Canelo Alvarez was near the beginning of his career when he suffered a loss against Floyd Mayweather Jr. But if the two of them fought while they were in their respective primes, Alvarez firmly believes he would've had the edge.

"I think it's difficult to say because that's never going to happen," Alvarez told GQ Sports (h/t Michael Benson of TalkSport). "But I am sure that in my prime he would never beat me."

Alvarez was 23 years old when he faced Mayweather in a light middleweight championship superfight at a catchweight of 152 pounds. The then-36-year-old Mayweather won the fight by majority decision to unify the WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring light middleweight titles.

The bout was dominated by Mayweather, as he outlanded Alvarez 232-117. The scorecards were heavily criticized after judge CJ Ross ruled the fight a 114-114 draw. Ross retired as a boxing judge shortly after the fight.

Alvarez sounds like he is at peace with the loss, as he knows that he wasn't at his absolute best when facing arguably the greatest boxer of his generation.

"Simply, it was down to experience. If I compare that Canelo with Canelo today, they are completely different. It’d be a completely different fight now [against Mayweather]," Alvarez said last month.

After his loss to Mayweather, Alvarez didn't take a loss in his next 16 fights and is now the undisputed champion at super middleweight. He took a split-decision draw against Gennady Golovkin in 2017, but he won the rematch a year later. Most recently, Alvarez attempted to move up and claim the WBA (Super) light heavyweight, but he suffered a unanimous-decision loss to champion Dmitry Bivol for his first defeat since that Mayweather loss in 2013.

Alvarez is set to return to action Saturday in a trilogy fight against Golovkin in which his undisputed super middleweight titles will be on the line.