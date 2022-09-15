Odell Beckham Jr.: Giants' Saquon Barkley Is 'One of the Best to Ever Put on Cleats'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After back-to-back injury-plagued seasons in 2020 and 2021, Saquon Barkley looked primed to resume his superstar status in Week 1.

Former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. took notice.

Barkley paced the NFL in rushing yards in the opening week, ripping off 164 yards on the ground while adding another 30 on six receptions. He looked every bit as explosive as his brilliant rookie campaign in 2018, showing burst through the line and elusiveness once he hit the second level.

Barkley is now two years removed from an ACL tear that cost him 14 games in 2020 and left him somewhat limited early last season. He spent most of 2021 looking like a shell of himself, battling injuries and ineffectiveness as part of a frustrating campaign.

Beckham likely relates to Barkley on several levels as he rehabs from an ACL tear suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win. It's the second time Beckham has torn his ACL during his career, and he's expected to miss much of this season.

Watching Barkley thrive may give Beckham the motivation he needs to return to Pro Bowl levels.