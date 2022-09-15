NFL Twitter Recalls Blown Super Bowl Lead After Matt Ryan HOF Ball Was Numbered '283'

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even when Matt Ryan is being recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he is still the butt of the joke.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback topped 60,000 career passing yards on Sunday, making the game-used ball a piece of memorabilia as the eighth player to reach the milestone.

The problem is the football was numbered "283," causing many to recall the 28-3 lead Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons had before losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

It's unlikely this was an intentional troll job by the Hall of Fame, but fans on social media won't let a moment like this pass without getting in their jokes.

Ryan has four Pro Bowl selections, an MVP award in 2016 and is in the top 10 of NFL history in both passing yards (60,087) and passing touchdowns (368), but he likely won't be able to live down his team's epic Super Bowl collapse.