Former Pro Golfer Paige Spiranac Says She Deleted Body-Shaming Comments on Instagram

AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

Former professional golfer and current social media influencer Paige Spiranac is one of the most followed people in the game of golf—boasting 3.6 million followers on Instagram—but that fame has come with its fair share of hateful comments from internet trolls.

Earlier this week, Spiranac revealed she had to delete a lot of comments on one of her most recent Instagram videos because she had been receiving hateful comments, many of which were body-shaming remarks.

"Honestly the amount of men calling me 'fat' on this post is next level lol," Spiranac said Wednesday night, per TMZ Sports. "I've had to delete so many comments, which I almost never do."

The 29-year-old also said that she has struggled to maintain her "ideal weight," adding that she works out and diets right, but that "it doesn't come naturally to me."

"It can be defeating when people call out body insecurities," Spiranac said.

Spiranac said she intends to share more about her fitness and diet routines moving forward to help people who "feel a similar body pressure."