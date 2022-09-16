Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still be Available

Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still be AvailableSeptember 16, 2022
In some fantasy football leagues, the waiver wire has been active since shortly after the draft.
With a week of the 2022 NFL season already in the books, though, all leagues are seeing some roster reshuffling as managers plug holes, chase hot streaks and ditch underperforming players.
If you're in need of additions—a major possibility with players like Dak Prescott (thumb), Elijah Mitchell (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) on the injury report—then you came to the right place. We have found our favorite sleeper at each of the three marquee positions, and all three are rostered in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros.
Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints (51 Percent Rostered)
Jameis Winston has long ranked among the biggest risk-reward players in fantasy football.
It's possible, though, his narrative lags behind his reality.
He seems to be growing more efficient right in front of our eyes. Since infamously coming dangerously close to matching his 33 touchdown passes with 30 interceptions in 2019, he has suddenly found the key to protecting the football. He has 16 touchdown passes with only three interceptions across 12 games (eight starts) since.
With plenty of playmakers around him, Winston could potentially match his old volume production while erasing most of the mistakes. If he masters that balancing act, he'll be in the starter conversation every week.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers (68 Percent Rostered)
Having the lead back in a Kyle Shanahan-led offense can be a fantasy gold mine. Plucking that player off of the waiver wire sounds like a dream come true.
Of course, not all dreams come true, and perhaps it's unrealistic to assume we know where Shanahan will turn to replace the injured Mitchell. Saying that, Jeff Wilson Jr. seems like the favorite to take over the role, and if he gets the gig, he could become a weekly lock until Mitchell gets back.
Wilson didn't have a great Week 1 (30 scrimmage yards), but he did touch the ball 11 times (nine carries and two catches), so you at least appreciate the workload. He also didn't necessarily need to dazzle in the opener, since this coaching staff knows what he can do. Wilson has made seven starts over the past two seasons, and in those contests he has averaged 18 carries for 90.3 yards and 0.9 touchdowns, plus 1.7 receptions for another 10 yards and 0.3 scores.
If he gets the starting nod, his fantasy feast could start Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks just allowed Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III to combine for 101 rushing yards on only 19 carries.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (57 Percent Rostered)
Cincinnati's aerial attack is prolific enough to support three fantasy-relevant receivers.
If that group gets trimmed to two, though, that makes it even easier to get the healthy pass-catchers fed.
With Tee Higgins trapped in concussion protocol, Tyler Boyd has a chance to make a real splash against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He just caught four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in the opener, giving him a scoring catch in each of his last four regular-season outings.
Higgins' availability might influence Boyd's Week 1 output, but either way, he's good enough to add now and at the least would be valuable on your bench.