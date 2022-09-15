Seahawks' Jamal Adams Reportedly to Have Season-Ending Surgery on Quad Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a quad injury.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon.

Adams suffered the injury during Seattle's 17-16 season-opening win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night on just his 15th snap of the game.

Prior to exiting, Adams had three tackles, one pass defended and one quarterback hit on former teammate Russell Wilson.

The 26-year-old Adams has long been viewed as one of the best pass-rushing defensive backs in football, although he expanded his game a bit last season.

Originally the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the New York Jets, Adams was traded to Seattle in 2020 for a package that included two first-round picks.

In three seasons with the Jets, Adams was a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro. He also earned a Pro Bowl nod during his first season with the Seahawks in 2020 when he registered 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks despite missing four games.

The 9.5 sacks were a single-season NFL record by a defensive back. Adams broke the record of eight previously held by Adrian Wilson.

Last season, Adams didn't have a single sack for the first time in his career, but he finished with 87 tackles and a career-high two interceptions in 12 games.

Injuries have been an issue for Adams during his career, as he is set to miss time for the fourth consecutive season.

After playing in all 16 games in each of his first two NFL campaigns, Adams missed two games in 2019, four games in 2020 and five games last season. Now he is poised to miss 16 games in 2022.

Fellow Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs will be the unquestioned leader of Seattle's secondary during Adams' absence, but finding a replacement will be difficult.

Veteran Josh Jones played the bulk of the snaps after Adams got injured on Monday, and he is the top candidate to serve as Seattle's starter next to Diggs.