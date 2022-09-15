Fantasy Alert: Cowboys' Michael Gallup Returns to 7-on-7 at Practice After Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup participated in seven-on-seven drills for the first time Wednesday as he rehabs from his torn ACL, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the wideout had no setbacks from the activity and will participate in padded practice on Thursday.

Gallup avoided the physically unable to perform list to start the season, allowing him to return before Week 5, but he was inactive for last Sunday's Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The latest news puts him closer to the field, although ESPN's Todd Archer previously reported Gallup will likely need at least another week to get into a game.

Fantasy managers who drafted Gallup must be patient, however, with the 26-year-old likely not hitting his true value until later in the season. Not only does he need to work his way back to full strength and shake off the rust, but the entire Cowboys offense could struggle with Dak Prescott sidelined.

The quarterback underwent thumb surgery after suffering the injury in Week 1, and he is expected to be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks, per Archer.

Considering Cooper Rush has made just one NFL start in his career, there is too much uncertainty to put Gallup in lineups even if he is active.

It's still worth holding onto Gallup as a long-term investment for fantasy teams.

The fifth-year player tallied 1,107 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2019, which was the last time he was a top-two receiver in the Cowboys' offense. With Amari Cooper gone, Gallup should be the No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb and see a lot of targets in a high-powered attack.

Gallup might be clogging up your bench now, but he could be a league-winner in the second half of 2022.