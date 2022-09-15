Fire at Arizona's Randolph Golf Course Destroys over 90 Golf Carts

Fire at Arizona's Randolph Golf Course Destroys over 90 Golf CartsSeptember 15, 2022
Over 90 golf carts were destroyed in a fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson, Arizona, per Vic Verbalaitis of the Arizona Republic.
The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the area at about 2:30 a.m. local time early Tuesday morning. The department also captured images of the incident:
Tucson Fire Department @TucsonFireDept
GOLF COURSE FIRE ⛳️ 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TucsonFire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TucsonFire</a> responded to the Randolph Golf Complex on Alvernon last night, where a fire in a golf cart storage area destroyed dozens of carts. The fire also damaged some solar panels. No injuries or transports <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFD</a> <a href="https://t.co/0jEXAdjLrD">pic.twitter.com/0jEXAdjLrD</a>
Tucson Fire Department @TucsonFireDept
With the help of additional arriving units, crews were able to call this fire under control by 2:45. The fire destroyed or damaged more than 90 carts and the solar panel covered storage area. No injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFD</a> <a href="https://t.co/f1hAg4kMNw">pic.twitter.com/f1hAg4kMNw</a>
The solar panels covering the storage area were also destroyed, but no person was injured in the fire. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
The public, city-run course has been open since 1925 and previously hosted the LPGA Welch's/Fry's Championship.