Fire at Arizona's Randolph Golf Course Destroys over 90 Golf Carts

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Over 90 golf carts were destroyed in a fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson, Arizona, per Vic Verbalaitis of the Arizona Republic.

The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the area at about 2:30 a.m. local time early Tuesday morning. The department also captured images of the incident:

The solar panels covering the storage area were also destroyed, but no person was injured in the fire. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The public, city-run course has been open since 1925 and previously hosted the LPGA Welch's/Fry's Championship.