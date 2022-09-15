Cooper Rush Doesn't Limit Cowboys Offense After Dak Prescott Injury, McCarthy Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy doesn't anticipate the offense changing with Cooper Rush at quarterback.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, McCarthy said Rush is "as rehearsed in this offense as anybody" and there are no schematic limitations with Dak Prescott unavailable because of an injury.

