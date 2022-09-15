Greg Norman Says LIV Golf Has 'No Interest' in Truce with PGA Tour amid Rivalry

Greg Norman (Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said he's ended efforts to negotiate a truce with PGA commissioner Jay Monahan.

Norman told Tom Minear of The Australian on Tuesday (via ESPN's Mark Schlabach) the cold war that began with LIV luring away several high-profile golfers with lucrative guaranteed contracts hasn't thawed, so they're ready to move on.

"That's why we are where we are today," Norman said. "We tried awfully hard—I know I did personally for the past year. ... When we knew we were never going to hear from them, we just decided to go."

He added: "We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working."

LIV has built a roster that includes Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith and Sergio Garcia, among others.

DeChambeau and Mickelson were among 11 LIV players to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in August, saying they were unfairly suspended and barred from playing Tour events after competing in a LIV tournament.

Norman told Miner the plan wasn't to compete directly against the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour).

"It was always an additive to all tours," he said. "This notion [that] we're trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us. It's as simple as that."

Some of the LIV Golf events overlapped with the other tours, however, which raised questions about whether the existing tours would struggle to attract players when up against LIV's 54-hole, no-cut tournaments with purses typically around $25 million.

In August, Monahan confirmed LIV players would remain banned from the PGA Tour.

"As I've been clear throughout, every player has a choice, and I respect their choice, but they've made it. We've made ours," Monahan said. "We're going to continue to focus on the things that we control and get stronger and stronger. I think they understand that."

His comments came in coordination with the Tour announcing "enhancements," including a commitment from top golfers to play more tournaments, larger purses and a guaranteed salary for any full-time players.

The PGA Tour kicked off its 2022-23 season Thursday with the Fortinet Championship in California, while LIV Golf is hosting a tournament in Chicago starting Friday.