Rams' Cam Akers Says He Didn't Expect to Have Limited Role in Offense in Week 1

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Fantasy managers weren't the only ones surprised by Cam Akers' limited usage in the Los Angeles Rams' season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

Speaking to reporters about the situation, Akers said he was surprised about not being used more in the game but acknowledged he didn't "want to make it too big, bigger than what it is" with 16 games still remaining.

Akers played 12 of the Rams' 66 offensive snaps in the loss to Buffalo. He had zero rushing yards on three carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.

One reason Rams head coach Sean McVay may have kept Akers off the field was because he seemed to ignore a blocking assignment that resulted in Matthew Stafford getting hit on a completion to Cooper Kupp.

McVay told reporters after the game Akers has to maximize his opportunities when he gets on the field and see an "increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him."

"If Coach don't think I'm being urgent, then [I need to] be more urgent," Akers said on Wednesday. "That's what it comes down to."

Akers is still working his way back into peak form after tearing his Achilles during training camp before the start of the 2021 season. The 23-year-old did return for L.A.'s playoff run, though he was largely ineffective with 248 yards from scrimmage with zero touchdowns on 77 touches.

Darrell Henderson Jr. was given the bulk of Los Angeles' reps at running back in Week 1. He played 55 snaps, racking up 73 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches.

Very few things went right for the Rams in their 31-10 loss. The offense had 243 total yards and turned the ball over three times.

Akers and the Rams have an opportunity to right the ship starting in Week 2. They will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at SoFi Stadium looking to get their first win of the season.