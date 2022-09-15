Seth Rollins Says Bears Star Roquan Smith Would Make a Great WWE Superstar

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is well known for being a huge fan of the Chicago Bears, and he revealed Wednesday that he would like to see a member of his favorite NFL team make the leap to pro wrestling.

Appearing on the Under Center: Chicago Bears Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc's Fernando Quiles Jr.), Rollins named star linebacker Roquan Smith as the player he most believes could thrive in a WWE ring:

"I think as far as Chicago Bears that would make great WWE superstars, let me think here. Who's got the personality, man? To me, I love Roquan just because he's so smart and I think he's super intense and he brings the physicality every single time. So, if I had to pick one he'd probably be the guy because I think he can make an immediate impact. I think he can just be tossing dudes left and right, you know?"

The 25-year-old Smith is in the midst of his fifth NFL season after breaking into the league as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Georgia.

Smith has cemented himself as one of the top linebackers in the NFL already, posting 100 or more tackles in each of his first four seasons. He also has 14.5 sacks and five interceptions during his young career.

In Week 1 of the 2022 campaign, Smith played a significant role in the Bears upsetting the San Francisco 49ers, as he racked up nine tackles, a half-sack, a quarterback hit and a pass breakup.

At 6'1" and 232 pounds, there is little doubt that Smith has the physical makeup needed to dominate as a pro wrestler, although there is much more to the equation than that.

Rollins is the perfect example, as he is firing on all cylinders from his in-ring work to his look, presentation and promo ability.

If Smith does decide to explore the world of pro wrestling one day, he could be the perfect tag team partner for Rollins, or he could perhaps opt to lock horns with the Superstar who cheers him on every Sunday.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).