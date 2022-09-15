Khalil Mack: 3-Sack Performance in Chargers' Win Over Raiders 'Wasn’t Good Enough'

Harry How/Getty Images

The rest of the AFC West is officially on notice because three sacks, seven quarterback pressures, six tackles and a forced fumble in one game apparently isn't enough for Khalil Mack.

"It wasn't good enough," the Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher said after helping lead his new team to a 24-19 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. "I left a lot of stuff out there, and I have to get it corrected."

Reedy noted Mack, whom the Chargers acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears this offseason, joined Shawne Merriman and Rodney Harrison as the only players in franchise history to post three sacks in a season opener.

Much of the focus was on the offensive side of the ball in the AFC West this offseason with the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson and the Raiders adding Davante Adams, but the idea of Mack and Joey Bosa rushing the passer together for the Chargers is surely a frightening one for the rest of the division.

They combined for 4.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures against Las Vegas and will have the opportunity to make their mark against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Thursday's showdown.

It seems as if Mack might need four or five sacks to be pleased with his performance.