LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022 Chicago: Tee Times, Prize Money and Predictions

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

LIV Golf makes its fifth stop on it's inaugural eight-tournament run on Friday at Rich Harvest Farms near Chicago in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The startup golf tour's slogan is short and catchy: Big names. Big energy.

Some of those names confirmed to be competing include Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and former top college player David Puig, who previously played in two LIV Golf events as the No.9 ranked amateur in the world.

Now that he's a professional, this will be his first official tournament.

He's slated to be on team Torque GC playing alongside Jediah Morgan, Joaquin Niemann and Scott Vincent.

It's no secret that LIV is hoping the wunderkind can bring even more excitement to its 12-team, 48-man tournament.

After all, for them, it's all about "intense competition" and "new rivalries."

The prize money up for grabs is $25 million. The winner will take home $4 million, with $16 million going to the remaining individual golfers on the leaderboard.

The remaining $5 million will be divided between the top three teams.

So far, the highest on-course earner for LIV is Johnson, who won in Boston to take his total purse to $9,962,500.

Here's a look at the tee times, how to watch and a few predictions.

LIV Golf Chicago Info

Dates: September 16-18

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET on September 16

Live Stream: LIVGolf.com

Tee Times: The shotgun start times can be found on LIVGolf.com.

Predictions

Dustin Johnson Wins Again

As LIV Golf continues to build its roster, and the addition of Puig was a big get, the field is still stacked with golfers who are a little bit past their primes.

That leaves things wide open for a player like Dustin Johnson, who is the best individual golfer in the 48-man field.

The 38-year old native of South Carolina was officially the first American player to win a LIV Golf event.

In addition to his Boston victory, he was the captain of 4 Aces GC, which won its third consecutive team title.

Johnson now sits atop the Individual Champion points standings with 94 points, which gives him a 17-point lead over second place Branden Grace.

Looking back at Johnson's 30-foot eagle putt for the win this past Sunday, he'll be out to put himself in position to build on that this coming weekend.

"I've had a chance to win every one," he said. "That's three in a row for the team, and for me to get my first, I'm feeling good."

That good feeling should carry over to Rich Harvest Farms and prove to be yet another big win for Johnson.

4 Aces Goes for Four in a Row

Sometimes, winning is all about momentum.

What team is rolling and has, for lack of a better phrase, figured it out.

That team appears to be 4 Aces.

With Johnson at the helm, they've been on a three-win tear on American soil and considering that this one is in Chicago, there's no reason to think that they can't keep the good times rolling.

Team Crushers, led by DeChambeau is currently in second place on the leaderboard and could be a strong challenger to the Aces this weekend.

But for those wanting to put their money on it, the safe bet is likely with Johnson and his teammates.