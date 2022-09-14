Lamar Jackson: 'Respectfully, I'm Done Talking About' Ravens Contract Situation

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday that he is done talking about his contract situation.

"Respectfully, I'm done talking about it," Jackson said. "I told you guys before, I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with. We're done talking about it. I'm focused on the Dolphins now."

Jackson and the Ravens could not come to terms on a long-term extension before the signal-caller's Friday, Sept. 9 deadline.

He is currently playing out the final year on his rookie deal, and the Ravens are reportedly expected to place the franchise tag on him for 2023, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson, who is representing himself in negotiations, turned down a five-year, $250 million extension with $133 million guaranteed, per Schefter and ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

He is reportedly looking for a fully guaranteed deal a la the one the Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson (five years, $230 million).

Jackson certainly helped his own cause in Week 1 when he led the Ravens to a 24-9 road win over the New York Jets thanks in part to three touchdown passes.

For his career, Jackson has led the Ravens to three AFC North crowns in four years. Baltimore had the league's best record (14-2) in 2019, when Jackson won the NFL MVP in his first full season as the starter. He's certainly deserving of a lucrative, long-term deal more to his liking and may very well force Baltimore's hand down the line.

As for now, Jackson appeared to be in a jovial mood at the press conference, even offering popcorn to reporters with good questions.

The Ravens will now host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. ET. Miami started the year with a 20-7 win over the New England Patriots.