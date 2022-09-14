TMZ: Youth Basketball Player's Mom to Pay $9K After Encouraging Attack on Opponent

Steve Bell/Getty Images

A woman who encouraged her daughter to physically attack an opponent during a youth basketball game in 2021 must meet a number of requirements, including paying $9,000 to the victim, as part of an agreement to avoid multiple misdemeanor counts.

According to TMZ Sports, video captured Tira Hunt telling her daughter to retaliate following an on-court collision.

Hunt was facing up to one year in jail if convicted on the misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery. However, an Orange County Superior Court judge in California approved a diversion program with a number of conditions that must be met.

In addition to paying the victim $9,000, Hunt must attend anger management classes, stay away from the victim, and issue written apologies to the victim, her parents and the two basketball teams that were playing in the game in question.

Hunt's daughter is also the daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin, who apologized to the victim.

Benjamin played for the Chicago Bulls from 1998-99 through 2000-01 and the Atlanta Hawks in 2002-03, appearing in 153 games throughout his NBA career.