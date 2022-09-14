Giants' Kadarius Toney on Playing 7 Snaps vs. Titans: 'I Get Paid to Play, Not Coach'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Kadarius Toney fantasy managers may have been apoplectic about his lack of playing time in Week 1, but the second-year wideout doesn't appear worried.

"I get paid to play, not coach," he told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know what the plan was. At the end of the day, I have to prepare as if I was going and playing every play. I don't know what else to say."

Toney was on the field for just seven snaps in the New York Giants' 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans despite being fully healthy. He recorded two rushing attempts for 23 yards and did not catch a pass.

The Florida product has been riddled with injuries over his brief NFL career. He missed seven games last season with various ailments and then was out for nearly the entire offseason program, first after undergoing knee surgery this spring and then after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp.

In the interim, Toney was seemingly passed up on the depth chart by nearly every receiver on the roster. Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Richie James, David Sills and Wan'Dale Robinson all got more snaps than Toney in Week 1. Robinson's knee injury didn't appear to make much impact on Toney's playing time, either, as he was on the field for just five snaps after halftime.

Brian Daboll said Toney's lack of playing time had nothing to do with his health; the first-year Giants coach simply had more faith in the wideouts he put on the field. Daboll did acknowledge it's possible he shuffles up the rotation on a week-to-week basis.

"We'll see what happens this week," Daboll said Monday. "The guys that were out there, we have confidence in. We have confidence in Kadarius. I think, again, I've mentioned this before a couple of weeks ago with our receiver position: It's a competitive situation. And they'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. So, relative to inactives or playtime or amount of plays, everybody's got to earn their role. One week it might be a whole game; one week it might be less."

Toney, for his part, took the situation in stride. He said in no uncertain terms that he was not disappointed because the Giants came away with a win.