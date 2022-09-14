Patriots' Mac Jones Expects to Play Against Steelers After Back Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones told reporters he expects to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after reportedly suffering from back spasms in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

"Everything feels good," Jones said. "Just keeping it warm and throwing the football."

Jones went for X-rays after the Pats' 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported X-rays were negative and that Jones was believed to be suffering from back spasms.

Jones, who has started his second NFL season, played the entire game and went 21-of-30 for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Jones burst onto the scene in 2021 after New England drafted him No. 15 overall out of Alabama. He helped lead the Pats to a 10-7 record, a playoff appearance and the No. 6 scoring offense in the NFL.

For the year, the ex-Crimson Tide star completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 22 touchdowns (13 interceptions) and 3,801 yards. He earned a Pro Bowl appearance for his efforts.

New England's offense is now under the leadership of Joe Judge and Matt Patricia after ex-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left to become the Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

Week 1 was a rough debut for the new regime as Miami took a 17-0 lead en route to the 13-point win. New England's rushing attack had just 78 yards on 22 carries. Jones had a costly interception on the Patriots' opening drive, and eight of their nine drives ended scoreless.

Thankfully, Jones appears good to go for Week 2 against the Steelers, who won their opening game 23-20 against the Cincinnati Bengals but will be without reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt because of a pectoral injury. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET Sunday in Pittsburgh.