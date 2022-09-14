Lions Favored for 1st Time in 24 Games in Week 2 vs. Commanders

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

For the first time in the past 24 regular-season games, the Detroit Lions are favored to win in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, the Lions are 2.5-point home favorites over the Washington Commanders, marking the first time they have been favored since a Nov. 22, 2020, road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit lost that game 20-0, setting the stage for 24 consecutive contests as an underdog, which had been the longest active streak in the NFL until now.

The Lions nearly pulled off a major upset in Week 1, falling 38-35 to a Philadelphia Eagles team that is favored to win the NFC East.

Detroit was down 38-21 in the fourth quarter, but it whittled the deficit down to three before Philly managed to close the game out.

Running back D'Andre Swift was the undisputed star for the Lions, rushing for 144 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 31 yards.

Meanwhile, the Commanders got their season off to a strong start with a come-from-behind, 28-22 home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Washington was down 22-14 in the fourth quarter, but a 49-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Terry McLaurin cut the lead to two, and Wentz later put the Commanders ahead for good with a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson inside two minutes.

In his first game as Washington's starting quarterback, Wentz made some mistakes—he threw two interceptions—but the good far outweighed the bad to the tune of 313 yards and four touchdowns.

The Commanders will likely need another big game from Wentz in order to knock off a Lions team that is quickly improving under head coach Dan Campbell.