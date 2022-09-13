Ryan Fitzpatrick Thinks He Was 'That Motherf--ker' Tom Brady Referenced on 'The Shop'

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File

Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he was that "motherf--ker" Tom Brady was talking about during a 2021 appearance on HBO's The Shop.

While discussing his 2020 free agency and how he eventually ended up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady said one team that expressed interest in him backed off in the end, which he couldn't believe.

Brady said: "One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf--ker?'"

Fans came to the conclusion that Brady was referring to the Miami Dolphins and Fitzpatrick, who played for the team in 2019 and 2020. However, Brady never revealed who he was referring to.

Regardless, Fitzpatrick thinks he's "that motherf--ker," and he elaborated on his belief during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, via Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post:

“I think I still am. I think I still am that guy. If you go back to that …before the 2019 season when the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster that is going to help them get a better draft pick the next year so it’s not like that was going to be an attractive situation for Tom anyway. So I’m not sure why he was so upset about it, but I still to this day believe that I am that motherf--ker.”

When asked if he was offended by Brady's comments, Fitzpatrick replied:

"I tried to get my wife to make a few T-shirts so I could wear them around. We were just trying to figure out with all the kids around which letters to blank out. I like it. It’s a good nickname."