Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Regrets Late-FG Try vs. Seahawks: 'Should've Gone for It'

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is having regrets.

"Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it," he told reporters when discussing the decision to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for 4th-and-5 near the end of Monday's 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver was probably the better team in Monday's contest, but the chaos at the end of the contest served as a fitting metaphor for how it unfolded.

The AFC West team simply couldn't get out of its own way with Melvin Gordon III and Javontae Williams each fumbling on goal-to-go situations from the Seattle 1-yard line in the second half. Settling for a field goal after a false start helped derail another goal-to-go situation on the next possession felt like a massive improvement.

Even after all that, the Broncos had the ball in the final minutes with a chance to win.

Russell Wilson impressed for much of the game while throwing for 340 yards, and he led the visitors to the Seahawks' 46-yard line with approximately one minute remaining. They faced the 4th-and-5 with all three timeouts and a golden chance to move the ball and eventually ice the win with a shorter field goal.

Instead, the offense huddled and took its time all while the play and game clocks were ticking. The Broncos then had to call a timeout to avoid a delay of game penalty and help settle some of the confusion. Hackett decided to trot kicker Brandon McManus out there for a 64-yard field goal upon the return to play.

He missed it, and Wilson lost his return trip to Seattle.

Wilson told reporters he was fine with kicking it after the game, but Hackett wishes he could have another chance to make the decision upon further reflection.