49ers Rumors: Marlon Mack Signs Practice Squad Contract After Eli Mitchell's Injury

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are in need of some running back depth after losing Elijah Mitchell to an MCL sprain, and they reportedly turned to a veteran.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers signed former Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack to their practice squad on Tuesday.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.