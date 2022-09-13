Chiefs' Andy Reid: McDuffie, Butker Injuries Result of Cardinals' 'Loose' Turf

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) and kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) to injuries during Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals, and head coach Andy Reid pointed to the turf at Arizona's State Farm Stadium as the problem.

"They re-sodded it, which is a good thing because they practice in there," he said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "But it was a little bit loose. That's what happens sometimes when you re-sod is it's loose.

"It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury. ... The turf picked up, and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I would tell you that, too. So it's not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape."

Teicher noted McDuffie will miss at least four games, including Thursday's against the Los Angeles Chargers, after going on injured reserve with the setback.

Butker may also miss the game against the Chargers, and Kansas City responded by signing kicker Matt Ammendola to its practice squad. Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the New York Jets last season and made 13 of his 19 field goals (68.4 percent) and 14 of his 15 extra points (93.3 percent).

The Chiefs had to scramble during Sunday's game after Butker suffered the injury and turned to safety Justin Reid.

Reid kicked off and also made one of the two extra points he attempted.

"This guy does have a lot of talent; it's real," Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub told reporters when discussing Reid's performance. "It's real and he did it. It's unbelievable, but it's impressive, as well."

Still, having a safety handling kicking duties probably isn't the best recipe for long-term success on special teams. Kansas City didn't have to worry too much about it during its Week 1 win over the Cardinals because the game was never in doubt as it built a 37-7 lead through three quarters.

Patrick Mahomes went 30-of-39 passing for 360 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.