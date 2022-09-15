Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We... are... back!

With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs.

While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.

As a refresher, the fantasy chart is meant to approximate a player's general trade value. So if a player is under the trade value bracket of 10, that means you want to get that equivalent return. So a player who is a six and a player who is a four, or a seven and a three, etc.

Any player not listed below has a trade value of one. The chart is made with standard PPR scoring rules in mind, so adjust accordingly based on your league rules. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Trade Value: 14

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 13

4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

7. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Trade Value: 12

10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

11. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

12. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Trade Value: 11

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

17. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

19. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

21. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

Trade Value: 10

22. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

25. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

Trade Value: 9

28. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

29. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

30. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

31. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

32. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

33. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

34. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

35. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 8

36. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

37. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

38. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

39. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 7

40. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

41. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

42. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

43. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

44. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

45. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

46. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 6

47. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

48. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

50. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

51. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

52. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 5

53. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

54. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

55. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

56. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

57. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

58. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

59. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

60. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

61. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

62. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

63. Rashon Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

64. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

65. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

66. Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Trade Value: 4

67. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

68. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

69. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

70. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

71. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

72. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins

73. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

74. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

75. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

76. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

77. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

78. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade Value: 3

79. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

80. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

81. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

82. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

83. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

84. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

85. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 2

86. Robbie Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

87. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

88. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

89. Jarvis Landry, WR, New Orleans Saints

90. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

91. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

92. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

93. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

94. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

95. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

96. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

97. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

98. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

99. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

100. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

The No. 1 piece of advice, after one week of NFL games, is very simple: Don't overreact.

Aaron Rodgers is a great example. He was awful this week—at least by his lofty standards—finishing 22-of-34 for 195 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while taking four sacks. In standard leagues, that equated to a whopping 3.7 fantasy points.

But guess what Rodgers did in Week 1 last year? He finished 15-of-28 for 133 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a sack. And then he went on to win his second straight MVP award, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Yes, you might be saying, Rodgers had Davante Adams last year, which is a completely fair point. But Patrick Mahomes didn't exactly look lost in Week 1 without Tyreek Hill, and Rodgers will be just fine too. He's more than earned the benefit of the doubt on the field, so don't panic and sell on him just yet.

Other players are on thin ice, though. It sure seems as though Travis Etienne, after just one week, has already lost the starting gig to James Robinson.

Etienne will still have a role, and given that Robinson just returned from an Achilles injury, he has value as a handcuff. But if you drafted him to be a starter, that ship might have sailed. You might not want to cut ties with him just yet—again, it's been one week—but it sure isn't looking great for his fantasy value this season.

And how worried should fantasy players with Diontae Johnson on their rosters be?

Well, the positive is that Johnson received a 32.4 percent target share in Week 1, per fantasy writer JJ Zachariason, compared to 16.2 percent for Chase Claypool and 8.1 percent for George Pickens.

Oh, also, he's really, really good:

The bad news is twofold. One, he turned that target share into seven catches for 55 yards. Not a terrible output, but hardly inspiring. Two—and this is the bigger concern—his quarterback remains Mitchell Trubisky, who looked pretty mediocre (21-of-38 for 194 yards and a touchdown) in Week 1 and has been pretty mediocre throughout his career.

Johnson isn't a player you should be looking to ditch just yet. He's the clear No. 1 option in Pittsburgh's passing game and might even get a bump in value if Kenny Pickett ever ascends to the starting role. But Trubisky's very meh start to the 2022 season nonetheless looms as a concern.