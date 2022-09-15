Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersSeptember 15, 2022
We... are... back!
With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs.
While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.
As a refresher, the fantasy chart is meant to approximate a player's general trade value. So if a player is under the trade value bracket of 10, that means you want to get that equivalent return. So a player who is a six and a player who is a four, or a seven and a three, etc.
Any player not listed below has a trade value of one. The chart is made with standard PPR scoring rules in mind, so adjust accordingly based on your league rules. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Trade Value: 14
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
Trade Value: 13
4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
7. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Trade Value: 12
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
12. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 11
15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
16. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
17. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 10
22. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
25. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Trade Value: 9
28. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
29. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
30. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
31. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
32. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
33. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
34. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
35. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 8
36. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
37. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
38. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
39. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Trade Value: 7
40. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
41. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
42. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
44. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
45. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
46. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 6
47. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
48. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
50. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
51. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
52. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 5
53. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
54. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
55. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
56. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
57. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
58. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
59. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
61. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears
62. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
63. Rashon Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
64. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
65. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
66. Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Trade Value: 4
67. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
68. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
69. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
70. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos
71. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
72. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins
73. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
74. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
75. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
76. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
77. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
78. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Trade Value: 3
79. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
81. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos
82. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
83. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
84. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
85. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals
Trade Value: 2
86. Robbie Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
87. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
88. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
89. Jarvis Landry, WR, New Orleans Saints
90. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
91. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams
92. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
93. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
94. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
95. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
96. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
97. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
98. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
99. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
100. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
The No. 1 piece of advice, after one week of NFL games, is very simple: Don't overreact.
Aaron Rodgers is a great example. He was awful this week—at least by his lofty standards—finishing 22-of-34 for 195 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while taking four sacks. In standard leagues, that equated to a whopping 3.7 fantasy points.
But guess what Rodgers did in Week 1 last year? He finished 15-of-28 for 133 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a sack. And then he went on to win his second straight MVP award, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Yes, you might be saying, Rodgers had Davante Adams last year, which is a completely fair point. But Patrick Mahomes didn't exactly look lost in Week 1 without Tyreek Hill, and Rodgers will be just fine too. He's more than earned the benefit of the doubt on the field, so don't panic and sell on him just yet.
Other players are on thin ice, though. It sure seems as though Travis Etienne, after just one week, has already lost the starting gig to James Robinson.
Josh Norris @JoshNorris
James Robinson is here to stay<br><br>Played so well in Week 1<br><br>There's still opportunities for Etienne explosives, namely when they get him to the edge... dropped a TD, and Trevor overthrew him for another<br><br>But ~17 touches per week like he was drafted as, not happening for ETN <a href="https://t.co/5qDA27dOEY">https://t.co/5qDA27dOEY</a>
Etienne will still have a role, and given that Robinson just returned from an Achilles injury, he has value as a handcuff. But if you drafted him to be a starter, that ship might have sailed. You might not want to cut ties with him just yet—again, it's been one week—but it sure isn't looking great for his fantasy value this season.
And how worried should fantasy players with Diontae Johnson on their rosters be?
Well, the positive is that Johnson received a 32.4 percent target share in Week 1, per fantasy writer JJ Zachariason, compared to 16.2 percent for Chase Claypool and 8.1 percent for George Pickens.
Oh, also, he's really, really good:
The bad news is twofold. One, he turned that target share into seven catches for 55 yards. Not a terrible output, but hardly inspiring. Two—and this is the bigger concern—his quarterback remains Mitchell Trubisky, who looked pretty mediocre (21-of-38 for 194 yards and a touchdown) in Week 1 and has been pretty mediocre throughout his career.
Johnson isn't a player you should be looking to ditch just yet. He's the clear No. 1 option in Pittsburgh's passing game and might even get a bump in value if Kenny Pickett ever ascends to the starting role. But Trubisky's very meh start to the 2022 season nonetheless looms as a concern.