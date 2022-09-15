X

    Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 15, 2022

    We... are... back!

    With the NFL season resuming, it's time to reboot the weekly trade value chart, for all of your potential trade needs.

    While it may be early to be wheeling and dealing, great value deals can appear at any moment, and you want to be ready to pounce. That's where we come in.

    As a refresher, the fantasy chart is meant to approximate a player's general trade value. So if a player is under the trade value bracket of 10, that means you want to get that equivalent return. So a player who is a six and a player who is a four, or a seven and a three, etc.

    Any player not listed below has a trade value of one. The chart is made with standard PPR scoring rules in mind, so adjust accordingly based on your league rules. And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Value: 15

    1. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

    Trade Value: 13

    4. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    7. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    8. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    Trade Value: 12

    10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    11. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    12. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    Trade Value: 11

    15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    16. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    17. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

    18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    19. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    20. Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    21. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

    Trade Value: 10

    22. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    25. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    Trade Value: 9

    28. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    29. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    30. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

    31. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    32. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    33. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    34. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    35. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    Trade Value: 8

    36. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

    37. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    38. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    39. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    Trade Value: 7

    40. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    41. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

    42. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    43. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

    44. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    45. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    46. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    Trade Value: 6

    47. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    48. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    49. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

    50. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    51. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    52. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    Trade Value: 5

    53. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    54. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    55. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

    56. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    57. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

    58. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    59. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    60. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

    61. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

    62. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    63. Rashon Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    64. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    65. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    66. Allen Robinson II, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    Trade Value: 4

    67. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    68. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

    69. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    70. Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos

    71. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

    72. Chase Edmonds, RB, Miami Dolphins

    73. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

    74. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

    75. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    76. Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    77. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

    78. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Trade Value: 3

    79. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    80. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

    81. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

    82. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    83. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    84. Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

    85. Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

    Trade Value: 2

    86. Robbie Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers

    87. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    88. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    89. Jarvis Landry, WR, New Orleans Saints

    90. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

    91. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    92. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    93. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

    94. Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots

    95. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    96. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    97. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    98. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    99. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

    100. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

    The No. 1 piece of advice, after one week of NFL games, is very simple: Don't overreact.

    Aaron Rodgers is a great example. He was awful this week—at least by his lofty standards—finishing 22-of-34 for 195 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while taking four sacks. In standard leagues, that equated to a whopping 3.7 fantasy points.

    But guess what Rodgers did in Week 1 last year? He finished 15-of-28 for 133 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a sack. And then he went on to win his second straight MVP award, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

    Yes, you might be saying, Rodgers had Davante Adams last year, which is a completely fair point. But Patrick Mahomes didn't exactly look lost in Week 1 without Tyreek Hill, and Rodgers will be just fine too. He's more than earned the benefit of the doubt on the field, so don't panic and sell on him just yet.

    Other players are on thin ice, though. It sure seems as though Travis Etienne, after just one week, has already lost the starting gig to James Robinson.

    B/R Gridiron

    Jags turn the TO into a TD after a TOUGH run by James Robinson 🐆<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/D4mDLvPE5d">pic.twitter.com/D4mDLvPE5d</a>

    Robert Mays

    James Robinson tore his Achilles less than 9 months ago, huh? <a href="https://t.co/mCih5CPimF">pic.twitter.com/mCih5CPimF</a>

    Nathan Jahnke

    James Robinson vs. Travis Etienne <a href="https://t.co/Smilo5Xb1o">pic.twitter.com/Smilo5Xb1o</a>

    Mia O'Brien

    What did Doug &amp; the staff learn most from Sunday? <br><br>“How important James Robinson is to us” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a>

    Josh Norris

    James Robinson is here to stay<br><br>Played so well in Week 1<br><br>There's still opportunities for Etienne explosives, namely when they get him to the edge... dropped a TD, and Trevor overthrew him for another<br><br>But ~17 touches per week like he was drafted as, not happening for ETN <a href="https://t.co/5qDA27dOEY">https://t.co/5qDA27dOEY</a>

    Etienne will still have a role, and given that Robinson just returned from an Achilles injury, he has value as a handcuff. But if you drafted him to be a starter, that ship might have sailed. You might not want to cut ties with him just yet—again, it's been one week—but it sure isn't looking great for his fantasy value this season.

    And how worried should fantasy players with Diontae Johnson on their rosters be?

    Well, the positive is that Johnson received a 32.4 percent target share in Week 1, per fantasy writer JJ Zachariason, compared to 16.2 percent for Chase Claypool and 8.1 percent for George Pickens.

    Oh, also, he's really, really good:

    Bleacher Report

    DIONTAE JOHNSON UNREAL GRAB 😱<br><br>THIS GAME IS ABSURD<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/SqADHamdLo">pic.twitter.com/SqADHamdLo</a>

    The bad news is twofold. One, he turned that target share into seven catches for 55 yards. Not a terrible output, but hardly inspiring. Two—and this is the bigger concern—his quarterback remains Mitchell Trubisky, who looked pretty mediocre (21-of-38 for 194 yards and a touchdown) in Week 1 and has been pretty mediocre throughout his career.

    Johnson isn't a player you should be looking to ditch just yet. He's the clear No. 1 option in Pittsburgh's passing game and might even get a bump in value if Kenny Pickett ever ascends to the starting role. But Trubisky's very meh start to the 2022 season nonetheless looms as a concern.

