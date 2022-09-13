Broncos' Melvin Gordon on Loss to Seahawks: 'They Can Giggle Now'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is already champing at the bit for another shot at the Seattle Seahawks.

"They can laugh now," Gordon said following his team's 17-16 loss on Monday night. "I seen Pete Carroll. He was doing his little celebrating on the sideline. That’s cool. Hopefully we can meet those boys again, you know, in the Super Bowl, hopefully. The goal is to definitely have the last laugh. They can giggle now."

Their season opener couldn't have gone much worse for the Broncos.

They lost in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle and watched the Lumen Field crowd serenade the Seahawks' new starting quarterback, Geno Smith.

The nature of Denver's defeat was beyond puzzling as well.

The offense had all three timeouts with 1:03 on the clock and a 4th-and-5 on Seattle's 46-yard line. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett let more than 40 seconds run down before he called a timeout. Then he opted for a go-ahead 64-yard field goal attempt rather than putting the ball in Wilson's hands to get a first down.

The Broncos didn't throw away a guaranteed win, but Hackett didn't put his squad in the best position to come away victorious. It leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of everyone involved.

As to Gordon's desire for a measure of revenge, he might have to wait a while.

The Seahawks still have a difficult road ahead to make the playoffs, and Monday exposed some wider problems for the Broncos. Don't bet on a Denver-Seattle matchup happening at Super Bowl LVII.

The 2024 season might be the Broncos' next crack at their Week 1 opponent, and that's only because they're slated to face off against an NFC West foe. Their next scheduled game against the Seahawks isn't until 2026.