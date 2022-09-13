Russell Wilson Says Being Booed in 1st Game at Seattle Since Trade 'Didn't Bother Me'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson suggested that he wasn't hurt by the chilly reception he received from Seahawks fans during his first game back in Seattle on Monday night.

Wilson told reporters: "It didn't bother me. It's a hostile environment. I did not expect a round of applause. I gave everything I had here every day."

Wilson, who Seattle traded to Denver during the offseason after he spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seahawks, came out on the losing end Monday in a 17-16 defeat.

Somewhat surprisingly, Wilson was roundly booed by the pro-Seahawks crowd when he took to Lumen Field for the first time as a visitor.

The 33-year-old veteran was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012. He won the starting job as a rookie and spent the next decade as Seattle's starting signal-caller.

Wilson established himself as the greatest quarterback in franchise history by a significant margin, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances.

His time in Seattle was highlighted by a win over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, marking the first and only championship in franchise history.

Wilson posted a losing record just once in his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, going 104-53-1 overall in 158 regular-season starts. He also ranks first in franchise history in passing yardage with 37,059 and passing touchdowns with 292.

The assumption is that Wilson wanted out of Seattle, although he said in March that he wasn't the one who initiated conversations and claimed it was a "mutual" decision between him and the Seahawks.

About one year earlier, Wilson's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Wilson hadn't requested a trade despite reports to the contrary, although he did concede that Wilson would accept a trade to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears or Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported last week that the Seahawks offered Wilson to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but Cleveland declined, suggesting Seattle tried to move on from Wilson first.

Regardless of the circumstances, Wilson helped bring a decade of great football to Seattle as the Seahawks found their greatest level of success in franchise history.

The return to Seattle didn't go according to plan for Wilson, as Broncos kicker Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal in the waning seconds after head coach Nathaniel Hackett controversially decided to try the long kick rather than go for it on 4th-and-5.

Life after Wilson started off well for the Seahawks and their fans, but the expectation remains that Denver will be in the thick of the AFC playoff race, while Seattle will go through growing pains amid a partial rebuild.