Buccaneers' Tom Brady on Retirement Rumors: 'I'll Evaluate Everything as It Comes'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Tom Brady's eventual retirement and rumors surrounding it will be a major storyline until he leaves the game for good, and the 45-year-old quarterback addressed that Monday on the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

While NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the 2022 campaign "is expected to be his final season in the NFL," Brady wasn't as definitive:

"I think for me, I'm just gonna take it day by day. I'll evaluate everything as it comes. One of these days, they're gonna be right. I will say that. One of the days, if you make enough predictions and so forth, and I think we've all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true. But I think for me, the ability to play and love what I'm doing in Year 23 with a new group of teammates and a really committed team, it's really fun for me. And I still enjoy … I feel the joy. I feel the happiness. I feel the camaraderie."

On the field, Brady seems like he might be able to play until he's 50.

All he did last season was lead the Buccaneers to the NFC South crown while completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns with six interceptions. Nobody in the NFL threw for more yards or touchdowns, though he fell short of what would have been the fourth MVP of his illustrious career.

Yet this offseason was different. Brady retired, unretired and then left the Buccaneers for 11 days during training camp in a move that was met with plenty of scrutiny.

There is also quite the retirement plan waiting for him: He agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to contribute to the network's NFL coverage when his playing days are behind him.

Yet Brady said he is taking it one day at a time, and his first day of the 2022 season ended with a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It was far from his best individual showing, as he finished 18-of-27 for 212 yards and one touchdown with one interception, but the outcome was never in doubt down the stretch.

Tampa Bay figures to be a Super Bowl contender as long as No. 12 is behind center.

How long he will remains to be seen.