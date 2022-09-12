Jake Paul Says Nate Diaz Fight Is '100 Percent' Possible After Anderson Silva Bout

Harry How/Getty Images

Jake Paul is scheduled to face MMA legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match next month, but he apparently already has his next opponent in mind.

Paul told TMZ Sports he expects to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz after his Oct. 29 bout against Silva.

"100 percent, 100 percent," Paul said when asked about Diaz. "I'll slap the Stockton out of him."

Diaz is coming off a fourth-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson this past Saturday in the main event of UFC 279. It was the last fight on his UFC contract, and he expressed a desire to test his hand at boxing during his time away from the company.

Paul, who hasn't fought since last December, isn't looking past Silva, calling him a "crazy tough opponent" who he respects.