Timberwolves 'Disappointed' in Anthony Edwards for Use Of Anti-Gay Language on Video

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said the franchise was "disappointed" by recent comments made by Anthony Edwards on social media.

On Instagram, Edwards posted a video (warning: video contains anti-gay language and a racial slur) in which he showed a group of men and said, "Look at these queer-ass n---as."

Connelly released a statement on the matter Monday: "We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many."

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch also told KSTP's Darren Wolfson the situation was a "teachable moment" and "certainly not something we condone."

Edwards apologized Sunday, calling his words "immature, hurtful, and disrespectful."

The 21-year-old is approaching his third season in the NBA. He averaged 21.3 points and 3.8 assists last year, helping Minnesota reach the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

If recent history is an indicator, the league could decide to weigh in on Edwards' comments.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant received a $50,000 fine in April 2021 after actor Michael Rapoport shared private messages in which the 12-time All-Star used anti-gay and misogynistic language.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had to write a $25,000 check after he used an anti-gay remark in a postgame interview.