Jake Paul Tells Dana White He Wants to Wager $5M on Anderson Silva Fight

Harry How/Getty Images

Jake Paul is taking on another former UFC star in Anderson Silva, and he wants UFC president Dana White to put his money on the line.

"Let's make a bet," Paul said in Monday's news conference, via TMZ Sports. "Let's put a mil, let's put two mil, let's put five mil on it. But I bet you won't, Dana, because you're a b---h."

Paul also said White owes him $1 million from his 2021 win over Ben Askren.

The YouTube star has made a habit of beating MMA competitors in the boxing ring, earning one win over Askren and two over Tyron Woodley. He will now face former UFC middleweight champion Silva on Oct. 29.

White was among the many who didn't expect Paul to even beat Askren in his third professional fight.

"I hope you can bet on this thing, cause I'll bet a million dollars that he loses this f--king fight," White said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting) in March 2021.

He later clarified to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports after the fight that he "never made an illegal bet ever."

Paul is still holding White to it and is looking to make some extra money on the side from his upcoming bout.