Jake Paul Says He Has MMA Community in His 'Hip Pocket' Ahead of Anderson Silva Fight

Jake Paul was his usual brash self during Monday's press conference to hype up his upcoming fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva.

The unbeaten boxer said he has played the MMA community "like a fiddle."

"Got them interested and watching," he said. "I got them in my hip pocket."

Paul also continued his cold war with UFC President Dana White. He claimed White still has an outstanding debt from a $1 million bet on Ben Askren to beat Paul and challenged the promoter to make an even larger wager on Silva.

Silva figures to be the biggest challenge Paul has faced to date. The 47-year-old is one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in MMA history, and he has already made the transition to the boxing ring. He's 3-1 as a professional, most recently knocking out Tito Ortiz last September.

Should Paul run his record to a perfect 6-0 on Oct. 29, he might be in line for another headline fight with an even bigger MMA figure down the line.