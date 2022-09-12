Cowboys' Micah Parsons Calls out Bucs' Leonard Fournette for Chip Block in Week 1

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ripped Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette for a chip block in Sunday's Week 1 matchup.

Fournette, however, seems unremorseful:

There was no penalty called—nor was one committed—and Parsons did not get hurt on the play, so it's unclear why he was so incensed by the play. Running backs chip pass rushers all the time; they just typically don't do it with as much force or effectiveness as Fournette displayed there.

It's fair to wonder whether the NFL may eventually legislate some of these chip blocks out of the game, simply because there is more potential for a player to get hurt on a blindside hit.

That said, it's all legal in the rulebook now. There's not much for Parsons to do other than gripe about the block on Twitter as Fournette's pancake goes viral.