Curtis Samuel, Top Waiver-Wire Fantasy WRs to Target After Chris Godwin Injury

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin was one of several players to suffer injuries in Week 1, forcing fantasy managers to scramble for alternative options on the waiver wire.

Godwin "could be sidelined a few weeks" because of a hamstring strain he suffered in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. He had three catches for 35 yards in his return from a torn ACL, but it was short-lived before suffering a new injury.

Julio Jones should benefit in Tampa Bay, although he is already owned in 62 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues. Those in deeper leagues might need some other options at receiver, especially with Tee Higgins and Keenan Allen also suffering injuries Sunday.

Here are some quality waiver-wire pickups available in more than 50 percent of leagues.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (5 percent rostered)

After a lost 2021 season, Curtis Samuel bounced back in a big way to start the 2022 campaign. The former Carolina Panthers wideout caught passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, adding four carries for 17 rushing yards.

There is plenty of competition for touches in Washington from Terry McLaurin and first-round pick Jahan Dotson, who combined for three touchdowns Sunday, but Samuel led the way with 11 targets. The rushing attempts also show how badly the coaching staff wants to get him involved.

Samuel had 1,051 yards from scrimmage during his last healthy season in 2020, and he's twice reached seven touchdowns in a season. It could make him a reliable flex option going forward, especially in points-per-reception leagues.

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints (42 percent)

There was plenty of hype surrounding first-round draft pick Chris Olave and the return of All-Pro Michael Thomas, but it was Jarvis Landry who led the Saints in catches (seven), receiving yards (114) and targets (nine).

It was also Landry who made some of the biggest plays of the game, including a 40-yard grab that set up the game-winning field goal. A 31-yard catch earlier in the fourth quarter also led to a key touchdown to get back into the game.

Landry struggled with injuries in 2021 while dealing with a poor Cleveland Browns passing attack, but the five-time Pro Bowler appears to be back and ready to be a reliable weapon in PPR leagues.

Robbie Anderson, Carolina Panthers (11 percent)

Yet another player fantasy managers forgot about after a down 2021, Robbie Anderson is seemingly back.

The 29-year-old caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield and finished with five catches for 102 yards on a team-high eight targets. He also played 100 percent of offensive snaps in the narrow loss to the Browns.

Carolina has other mouths to feed with Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, but both were mostly held in check in Week 1. It led Mayfield to look for Anderson, and he stepped up in a big way.

Anderson will likely be up-and-down during the season, but his upside cannot be ignored after showing better chemistry with Mayfield than Sam Darnold.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns (4 percent)

With Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. no longer in Cleveland, Donovan Peoples-Jones could emerge as the team's top option.

The third-year player had six catches for 60 yards in Week 1, doubling the production from four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper. Peoples-Jones also paced the team with 11 targets, five more than anyone else on the roster.

The Browns passing attack will likely be very conservative with Jacoby Brissett under center, but Peoples-Jones could be a difference-maker after averaging 18.8 yards per catch in his first two seasons. If he also has the trust of his quarterback on short passes, the Michigan product could be a valuable fantasy commodity.

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (12 percent)

Posted just six catches for 65 yards in Week 1, but Zay Jones could get see a lot of action on a team that is going to throw the ball a lot this year.

Trevor Lawrence totaled 42 pass attempts on Sunday, with Jones getting nine targets. Lawrence threw it 602 times as a rookie, many of those to players no longer on the roster like Laviska Shenault (100 targets), Laquon Treadwell (51), Tavon Austin (37) and D.J. Chark (22).

Christian Kirk is the clear No. 1, but Jones can be a quality No. 2 with plenty of chances for big numbers.