Dalton Schultz: Cowboys Facing a Storm and Will Run 'Right into That Motherf--ker'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is not giving up on the season despite a devastating season opener.

"The way I see it, it's just a storm," Schultz told reporters. "You got two choices. You can either run away from the storm or you can run right into it. I know myself included, and everybody in this locker room, is running right into that motherf--ker. That is just our approach."

Week 1 went about as poorly as possible for the Cowboys, who suffered a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott left the game with a right thumb injury and will miss six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

The offense was already dealing with injuries to key players like left tackle Tyron Smith and receiver Michael Gallup, and Prescott's injury means Dallas is in even worse shape for the next two months.

Schultz, who was a bright spot Sunday with 62 receiving yards on seven catches, still believes the team can bounce back. The Cowboys will have their first shot in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Cooper Rush likely under center.