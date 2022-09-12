Bears' Jaylon Johnson Rips 49ers' Trey Lance: 'He Ain't Do S--t, We Made Him Play QB'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said the defense shut down Trey Lance in Sunday's 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.

"What you think he did? He ain't do s--t," Johnson said, per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports. "We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he's going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback."

Lance tallied 54 rushing yards on 13 carries, but he struggled as a passer with 164 yards and an interception on 13-of-28 passing. While the poor weather in Chicago likely didn't help, the quarterback missed several key throws as the initial 10-0 lead evaporated.

The 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick made just two starts as a rookie, showcasing flashes of his upside yet leaving plenty of question marks. The 49ers named him the starting quarterback heading into this season, although last year's starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, remains on the roster.

If Lance continues to struggle, there will be plenty of calls for a change.