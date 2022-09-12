Ron Rivera Praises Carson Wentz After Win: Commanders 'Wanted Him to Be Our QB'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In many ways, Carson Wentz's debut with the Washington Commanders on Sunday reflected his career on the whole.

He flashed tantalizing ability, finishing 27-of-41 for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He also had several disastrous moments, which included two fourth-quarter interceptions that put the Commanders in a 22-14 deficit against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles or Indianapolis Colts, such errors might have spiraled for Wentz. Instead, he led the team to a 28-22 comeback win, and head coach Ron Rivera told Albert Breer of the MMQB after the game he was thankful to have Wentz on the team despite the up-and-down start:

"Everything he's gone through the last couple of years, it kind of feels like us. We've been stepped on. We've been pushed around. Every time, people listen to what other people say about us. And I just felt he fit in and he deserved to know that we really appreciated him, we really wanted him and we were happy to have him on our team. So I just wanted him to know that that’s how we all felt.

"He's the guy we wanted to be here. We wanted him to be our quarterback. And we just feel that a lot of things that he's gone through, we can relate to."

There will be tougher tests to come for Washington than a young, rebuilding Jaguars side. But Wentz bouncing back from adversity to lead a comeback win is nonetheless a good sign.