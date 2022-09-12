Chargers' Justin Herbert 'Might Be the Best QB in the' NFL, Says Anonymous Coach

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert continues to impress in his third NFL season.

"Herbert might be the best quarterback in the league," a veteran coach said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

The coach was especially impressed with Herbert's third-quarter touchdown pass to Gerald Everett:

"He scrambled to his left," the coach explained. "The tight end was running a flat route, and he turned up the sideline, and Herbert is running full speed to his left. What you normally do is throw it over the top and see if the guy can go get it. But the defender had good coverage. So he throws it to his back shoulder. He is on a dead run to his left and it is a total improvisation, and he just hits him. It is unbelievable. The guy is so natural."

It was one of three touchdown passes for Herbert in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

The 24-year-old already has a Pro Bowl selection and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first two NFL seasons, tallying 9,350 passing yards and 69 touchdowns against 25 interceptions in this span. With his continued production to start 2022, he has a serious argument as the best quarterback in football.