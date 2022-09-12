Von Miller Says Leonard Fournette's Block on Micah Parsons Should Be Taken out of NFL

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills veteran Von Miller doesn't like seeing blockers tee off on unexpected pass-rushers.

Miller criticized a block from Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette on Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons during Sunday night's game:

No penalty was called on the play, and Fournette was mostly praised for his pass blocking after video of the hit went viral.

Miller would still like some rule changes to protect the pass-rusher who is engaged with another blocker. As a 12-year NFL veteran who is likely headed to the Hall of Fame after his playing career, the league should at least listen to what he has to say.

Parsons is one of the league's top young stars, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award last season. The last thing fans want to see is an unnecessary injury.

This discussion comes after New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was injured by a cut block in a preseason game, spurring significant debate.