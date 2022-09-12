3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 1 Loss

0 of 3

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (David Berding/Getty Images)

Last season, the Green Bay Packers claimed the NFC's No 1 seed with a January victory over the rival Minnesota Vikings. On Sunday, the Vikings got a little revenge by embarrassing Green Bay in a 23-7 game that wasn't even as close as the score might indicate.

This was not how the Packers hoped to begin the 2022 season.

The final margin was bad, but it could have been much worse. Green Bay had no answer for wideout Justin Jefferson, who finished with nine catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns. The offense had few answers for Minnesota's pass rush, which left Aaron Rodgers scrambling throughout the game.

Minnesota marched into Packers territory on six of its 10 possessions but came away with only two touchdowns. With just a little more efficiency, the Vikings could have turned this into an even bigger blowout.

It's only Week 1, though, and the Packers have been here before. They got the conference's No. 1 seed after being blown out 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 last season. Green Bay can and probably will rebound, but it should have legitimate concerns.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from Sunday's loss.

