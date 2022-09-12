Chad Johnson Calls out Fans for Appearing to Throw Trash at Dak Prescott After Injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson called out some Dallas Cowboys fans for booing and throwing trash at Dak Prescott as he went to the locker room during Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans were incensed by the putrid play of the Cowboys offense and particularly the struggles of Prescott, who threw for just 134 yards and an interception before exiting late in the fourth quarter.

The two-time Pro Bowler was diagnosed with a fractured right thumb and is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"It's very disappointing, but injuries happen, can't necessarily control it, just unfortunate," Prescott told reporters after the game. "Obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team and that's what hurts more than anything, especially after the start we just put out there. Wanted to be able to respond, and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks, yeah it's unfortunate. But I'll do what I've always done anytime adversity comes: take it on head-first and give my best, and I'm sure I'll come out of this thing better."

It's nearly certain none of the fans that took issue with Prescott's play knew the severity of the injury. Even Prescott himself said he believed he just jammed the thumb until X-rays revealed the fracture.

That said, it's an awful look for fans to boo any player coming off the field with an injury—and even worse to throw projectiles in his direction. The Cowboys should and likely will review security footage and permanently ban any fan that attempted to harm one of their players with a projectile.

There is no situation where that type of behavior is warranted.