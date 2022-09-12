X

    Tom Brady Making Father Time 'Nervous' as Buccaneers Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2022

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    It's apparently going to take more than one turbulent offseason for the rest of the NFL to get rid of Tom Brady.

    The ageless wonder was under the spotlight more than anyone else in the league this offseason when he retired, un-retired and then stepped away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp. Yet he is right back where he always is when the games count and led Tampa Bay to a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's season opener.

    Maybe the Cowboys can defeat the 45-year-old sometime in his next 23 seasons because they haven't done so yet.

    It was far from Brady's best individual performance of his legendary career, as he finished 18-of-27 for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but social media still had plenty of praise for the all-time great:

    max homa @maxhoma23

    Although Father Time is undefeated, he’s gotta be at least a little nervous about Tom Brady

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Tom Brady is still the best QUARTERBACK ALIVE and he’s still the QB i trust the most when it REALLY MATTERS! Don’t let that fantasy football shit fool you!!

    Jeff J. @JeffJSays

    Tom Brady ain’t never retiring bruh 🤣🤣🤣

    Sunday Night Football on NBC @SNFonNBC

    JULIOOOOOO! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsDAL</a> on NBC and <a href="https://twitter.com/peacockTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@peacockTV</a>. <a href="https://t.co/Kf5xICAgQy">pic.twitter.com/Kf5xICAgQy</a>

    SB Nation @SBNation

    Falcons fans watching Tom Brady pass to Julio Jones: <a href="https://t.co/u6Xz6T5v6i">pic.twitter.com/u6Xz6T5v6i</a>

    NFL @NFL

    MIKE EVANS IS UNGUARDABLE 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeEvans13_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeEvans13_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsDAL</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/xlZm1YHXQD">https://t.co/xlZm1YHXQD</a> <a href="https://t.co/83xuYU6sMw">pic.twitter.com/83xuYU6sMw</a>

    Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel

    Among Tom Brady’s many accomplishments is his ability to get the snap with :01 or even less on the play clock. Never panics.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Brady's ability to generate velocity at 45 years old is amazing.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Bucs offense doing what Brady’s offense has done forever when they have OL issues. Empty protection and throw it quickly.

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Tom Brady leads the NFL with 51 completions (10 more than any other QB) and 17 touchdowns (4 more) targeting vertical routes on quick passes since joining the <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> in 2020.<br><br>🔹 Vertical Routes: Corner, Go, Post, Wheel<br>🔹 Quick Passes: Under 2.5 seconds<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsDAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsDAL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    Tampa Bay was also working through some attrition, as both offensive lineman Donovan Smith (elbow) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) were ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime. Considering there were already injury concerns along the offensive line coming into the game, Brady had to focus on getting the ball out as quickly as possible.

    It didn't always work with Micah Parsons notching two sacks, but a deep ball to Julio Jones and a perfectly placed throw over Trevon Diggs to Mike Evans in the corner of the end zone stood out.

    It wasn't all Brady, as Leonard Fournette pounded the Cowboys defense to the tune of 127 yards on 21 carries. The visitors' defense also flummoxed Dak Prescott, who struggled on his way to 14-of-29 passing for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception before exiting with an apparent injury.

    Brady and the Buccaneers will now look to keep the momentum rolling with a showdown against the division-rival New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

