Tom Brady Making Father Time 'Nervous' as Buccaneers Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It's apparently going to take more than one turbulent offseason for the rest of the NFL to get rid of Tom Brady.

The ageless wonder was under the spotlight more than anyone else in the league this offseason when he retired, un-retired and then stepped away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp. Yet he is right back where he always is when the games count and led Tampa Bay to a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's season opener.

Maybe the Cowboys can defeat the 45-year-old sometime in his next 23 seasons because they haven't done so yet.

It was far from Brady's best individual performance of his legendary career, as he finished 18-of-27 for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception, but social media still had plenty of praise for the all-time great:

Tampa Bay was also working through some attrition, as both offensive lineman Donovan Smith (elbow) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) were ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime. Considering there were already injury concerns along the offensive line coming into the game, Brady had to focus on getting the ball out as quickly as possible.

It didn't always work with Micah Parsons notching two sacks, but a deep ball to Julio Jones and a perfectly placed throw over Trevon Diggs to Mike Evans in the corner of the end zone stood out.

It wasn't all Brady, as Leonard Fournette pounded the Cowboys defense to the tune of 127 yards on 21 carries. The visitors' defense also flummoxed Dak Prescott, who struggled on his way to 14-of-29 passing for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception before exiting with an apparent injury.

Brady and the Buccaneers will now look to keep the momentum rolling with a showdown against the division-rival New Orleans Saints in Week 2.