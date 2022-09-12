Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Buccaneers Fantasy Outlook After Chris Godwin Injury

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin's return from a torn ACL was short-lived after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Godwin's injury is a massive disappointment for Tampa Bay after he worked so hard to be ready in time for Week 1. Fantasy football managers who are depending on Godwin are also probably scrambling to figure out how the Buccaneers offense will adjust without him.

If Godwin is out for an extended amount of time, veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is a must-roster player. Arguably the best wideout in the game during his prime, Jones is in his first year in Tampa Bay, and it hasn't taken long for him to develop chemistry with star quarterback Tom Brady.

The duo connected often in their first game together against the Cowboys. Brady wasn't afraid to target Jones with deep passes, showing the 12-year veteran still has a lot left in the tank. If Jones is available, he will be one of the most popular waiver-wire pickups this week in fantasy football.

It's harder to trust wide receiver Russell Gage, who is also in his first year in Tampa Bay. Gage had a quiet first half against Dallas and could still be working through a hamstring injury.

It could be worth taking a flier on Gage if he's available in your league, but he should be stashed until he's healthy and proves he can produce in the Buccaneers offense.

Tight end Cameron Brate is another Tampa Bay player who could benefit from Godwin's absence, but he's also a player who shouldn't be depended on in fantasy football. Brady is more likely to target star wideout Mike Evans in the red zone as opposed to Brate.

Next week, the Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints, who held Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to 215 yards Sunday. However, Brady and the Buccaneers are likely to be aggressive with their passing attack, and the wide receivers could take full advantage.