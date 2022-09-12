Multiple Cars Destroyed by Fire In Dolphins' Stadium Parking Lot During Patriots Game

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins fans were surely pleased with what happened inside Hard Rock Stadium during Sunday's 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots.

But there were some frightening developments outside the stadium.

Scott Dellorfano, the owner of one of the cars that was destroyed, told NBC 6 South Florida that police informed him that a grill caught fire in the parking lot. Parker Branton of ABC News in South Florida also noted that witnesses mentioned a grill as the cause:

The result was a fire that could be seen from inside the stadium. It destroyed several cars while the game was ongoing.

As for the game, Miami defeated its AFC East rivals thanks to a strong showing from its defense that included a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa during the win.