Multiple Cars Destroyed by Fire In Dolphins' Stadium Parking Lot During Patriots Game

Multiple Cars Destroyed by Fire In Dolphins' Stadium Parking Lot During Patriots GameSeptember 12, 2022
Miami Dolphins fans were surely pleased with what happened inside Hard Rock Stadium during Sunday's 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots.
But there were some frightening developments outside the stadium.
Scott Dellorfano, the owner of one of the cars that was destroyed, told NBC 6 South Florida that police informed him that a grill caught fire in the parking lot. Parker Branton of ABC News in South Florida also noted that witnesses mentioned a grill as the cause:
The result was a fire that could be seen from inside the stadium. It destroyed several cars while the game was ongoing.
As for the game, Miami defeated its AFC East rivals thanks to a strong showing from its defense that included a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa during the win.