    Multiple Cars Destroyed by Fire In Dolphins' Stadium Parking Lot During Patriots Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2022

    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins fans were surely pleased with what happened inside Hard Rock Stadium during Sunday's 20-7 victory over the New England Patriots.

    But there were some frightening developments outside the stadium.

    Scott Dellorfano, the owner of one of the cars that was destroyed, told NBC 6 South Florida that police informed him that a grill caught fire in the parking lot. Parker Branton of ABC News in South Florida also noted that witnesses mentioned a grill as the cause:

    Parker Branton @ParkerBranton

    Several cars catch fire outside Hard Rock Stadium during Dolphins-Patriots game. <br><br>Witnesses say a grill was left on from tailgating. <a href="https://t.co/syTiwTNvZS">pic.twitter.com/syTiwTNvZS</a>

    Miami Mando 🙌🏝🏈⚾️🏀🥊 @LakersCanes305

    This is just brutal man damn!! <a href="https://t.co/SY4uyFYAiq">pic.twitter.com/SY4uyFYAiq</a>

    Big E @ian693

    Fire right out side Hard Rock Stadium. Not sure what it is. <a href="https://t.co/R6sM7eSwqy">pic.twitter.com/R6sM7eSwqy</a>

    The result was a fire that could be seen from inside the stadium. It destroyed several cars while the game was ongoing.

    As for the game, Miami defeated its AFC East rivals thanks to a strong showing from its defense that included a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa during the win.

