Patrick Mahomes Downplays Wrist Injury After Chiefs' Win: 'Everything Feels Good'

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Perhaps the only concern for the Kansas City Chiefs following Sunday's 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals was Patrick Mahomes' wrist, but the quarterback provided a positive update after the game.

"I just got [it] looked [at], and everything feels good," he told reporters.

Mahomes also said "hopefully it isn't something that lingers" while admitting his wrist was sore even though tests revealed no major damage.

The four-time Pro Bowler had an emphatic answer for anyone who doubted what he would look like in his first season without Tyreek Hill. All Mahomes did was go 30-of-39 passing for 360 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions while putting the game away before the fourth quarter even started.

He spread the ball around with Clyde Edwards-Helaire catching two scores and Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Jody Fortson each hauling in a touchdown.

It came as no surprise that Kelce led all Chiefs players with nine targets on his way to eight catches for 121 yards, while new pass-catcher JuJu Smith-Schuster posted six catches for 79 yards.

It was a statement performance from Mahomes, who has won the AFC West in all four of his seasons as the primary starter. Yet the division may be the most challenging in the league with the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos all potential contenders.

Mahomes provided a reminder that Kansas City is still the team to beat as long as he is at the controls, but the wrist is something to watch since the team will be on a short week heading into the second game.

The Chiefs host the Chargers on Thursday with the opportunity to create some early space atop the division.

That will be much easier to do if Mahomes' wrist is healthy.