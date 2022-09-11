49ers' Trey Lance: 'I Have a Lot of Stuff to Clean Up' After Week 1 Loss to Bears

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Chicago Bears 19-10 in Sunday's season opener at a rainy Soldier Field, but second-year quarterback Trey Lance isn't using the weather conditions as an excuse for his performance.

"I have a lot of stuff to clean up, for sure," Lance told reporters after the game. "But man, I'm excited. I've still got my head up. I'm excited to get ready to go next week."

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed Lance's performance:

"I thought he did some good things coming out. I thought everything was pretty smooth from the beginning. I would have loved to hit on that one down in the red zone that we had Kroft, but he came back and made a big play the next series. I thought he did some good things, but the way it got there at the end, everything kind of fell apart there."

Lance completed 13-of-28 passes for 164 yards and one interception. He also had 13 carries for 54 yards in the loss.

San Francisco's lone touchdown of the afternoon came on a six-yard rushing score by Deebo Samuel, who carrried the ball eight times for 52 yards. He also caught two passes for just 14 yards.

While he started two games last year as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup, Sunday's game marked Lance's first as San Francisco's leading quarterback. And even though he struggled, there's certainly a lot to look forward to moving forward.

The 49ers committed to Lance as their starting signal-caller shortly after the 2021 campaign came to a close. They attempted to trade Garoppolo over the summer, but his shoulder surgery and salary cap hit before he restructured his contract didn't make for much interest from opposing teams.

San Francisco selected Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL draft out of North Dakota State.

The 22-year-old completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to rushing for 168 yards and one score in six appearances last year.

Lance will look to improve in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium and help San Francisco grab its first win of the season in front of the Red and Gold faithful.