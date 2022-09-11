Video: Mike Tomlin Performs Antonio Brown Dance After Steelers' OT Win vs. Bengals

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin let loose following his team's 23-20 overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

As his players were celebrating in the locker room, Tomlin briefly partook in the festivities and mimicked the dance that has been popularized by former Steelers star Antonio Brown:

This comes after Tomlin gave each of his players a pair of black Nike Air Force 1s.

The 50-year-old has typically been no-nonsense since he became Pittsburgh's head coach in 2007, and his personality was often in contrast to that of his team.

Now an elder statesman of the game, perhaps Tomlin is softening a bit.